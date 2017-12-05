Sanford Announces Nomination Period For $1 Million Award

Associated Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Sanford Health next month will begin accepting nominations for its inaugural Lorraine Cross Award.

The Dakotas-based health system earlier this year announced the $1 million global medical research prize to honor advancements in medicine. The amount rivals that which goes to the winner of the Nobel Peace Prize.

Nominations for the award open Jan. 1 and close Feb. 28. The award will be presented next December, and every other December after that.

Sanford Health is based in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Fargo, North Dakota. It bills itself as one of the largest health systems in the nation, with 44 hospitals and nearly 300 clinics in nine states and four countries.

