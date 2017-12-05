Sioux Falls City Council Approves Downtown Hotel & Parking Ramp

SIOUX FALLS, SD – A walkout, accusations and more than an hour of public input– that all led up to a highly anticipated vote on a $50 million hotel and parking ramp in downtown Sioux Falls.

Council members voted 6 to 1 approving the project, but it was a divisive topic for all in attendance. Debate started on the project around 8 p.m. Tuesday. Councilors finally voted almost two hours later.

It’s a $50 million investment that will bring a 7-story parking structure, 120-room hotel, as well as retail and restaurant space to 10th Street and Mall Avenue. More than a dozen people addressed the council with their thoughts on the issue, ranging from praise to dissatisfaction.

“It’s also going to bring people, it’s going to bring people. It’s going to bring people to our night, life it’s going to bring people to our businesses, it’s going to bring sustainable need that our city has, and our city wants to grow,” says Sioux Falls resident Chris Hanmer.

Another Sioux Falls resident, Diane Olson, opposes the project, saying, “The current proposal as it sits today is a big lose for the city in terms of our parking revenue and a big win for these businesses.”

The only council member who didn’t vote was Pat Starr. He left council chambers to abstain from voting. Construction will begin in the spring. The first full year of operation will be in 2020.