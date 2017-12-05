Doug Barthel Sworn In To South Dakota State House

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota lawmakers have gathered for the swearing in of Doug Barthel to the state House of Representatives.

The former Sioux Falls police chief was sworn in Tuesday ahead of Gov. Dennis Daugaard’s budget address to the Legislature.

Barthel, of Sioux Falls, replaces former House Speaker Pro Tempore Don Haggar, who resigned to lead the state’s chapter of Americans for Prosperity, the conservative advocacy group.

Lawmakers are also paying tribute to former Rep. Craig Tieszen, who drowned in a kayaking accident last month off an island in the South Pacific.

The 2018 legislative session begins in January and ends in late March.