Wieneke in New York for Campbell Trophy Awards Banquet

NEW YORK – South Dakota State University wide receiver Jake Wieneke will be in the Big Apple over the next two days to take part in the 60th National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner and related festvities.

A senior from Maple Grove, Minnesota, Wieneke has been selected as one of 13 finalists for the Campbell Trophy, which is presented by Fidelity Investments to the top scholar-athlete in college football. As a Campbell Trophy finalist, Wieneke will receive an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship. The winner of the Campbell Trophy will be announced Tuesday night, with the winner receiving a $25,000 postgraduate scholarship. The awards dinner can be watched live on ESPN3.com, starting at 7:30 p.m. Central Time.

Earlier in the day on Tuesday, the NFF major award recipients, as well as the 2017 College Football Hall of Fame Class, will take part in a series of press conferences. The press conferences begin at 8 a.m. Central Time on ESPN3.com, with the Campbell Trophy finalists scheduled to take the dais at approximately 10:15 a.m.

A three-time All-America selection, Wieneke holds SDSU and Missouri Valley Football Conference records with 4,912 receiving yards and 56 receiving touchdowns – totals that both rank third in Football Championship Subdivision history. His 272 career receptions also are an SDSU record and rank second in the MVFC annals. In the classroom, Wieneke has compiled a 3.62 grade-point average while majoring in physical education/teacher education. He was honored on the CoSIDA Academic All-America Team in both 2015 and 2016, and is again under consideration for the award this season.

In addition, Wieneke was honored earlier this fall as a member of the Allstate American Football Coaches Association Good Works Team for his commitment to community service.

Wieneke is the third SDSU student-athlete to be honored as a member of the NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class, joining Ryan Berry (2008) and Zach Zenner (2014).