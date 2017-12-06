ATF Anticipates Control Over Bump Stock Devices

Associated Press
Share This:

WASHINGTON (AP) – The acting director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says his agency anticipates being able to exercise regulatory control over devices that allow semi-automatic rifles to fire faster.

Thomas Brandon told the Senate Judiciary Committee on Wednesday that the ATF and the Justice Department wouldn’t have initiated a review of whether bump stocks should be banned “if that wasn’t a possibility at the end.”

The Justice Department announced Tuesday a review of bump stocks to determine whether weapons using them should be considered illegal machine guns under federal law. They are currently legal and widely available.

The review comes after a Las Vegas gunman used the device during an October rampage that killed 58 people and wounded hundreds more.

Related Post

Senators Criticize FBI, Justice In Russia Probe
Sessions May Put More Rules On Money For Sanctuary...
Sessions Seeks To Speed Deportation Of Federal Inm...
Metal Objects In Some Cans Prompt Skoal Tobacco Re...

You Might Also Like