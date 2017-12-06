Big 2nd half powers USD past Drake

Big 2nd half powers USD past Drake

VERMILLION, S.D. – A 22-3 run in the second half carried the South Dakota men’s basketball team to a 93-65 victory over Drake Wednesday night in Vermillion. The Coyotes improve to 8-3 on the season, and a perfect 4-0 inside the Sanford Coyote Sports Center, while Drake falls to 4-4.

Four Coyotes scored in double-digits led by Triston Simpson with 18 points, matching a career-high. Trey Burch-Manning added 17 points, Tyler Hagedorn 16 points and Matt Mooney 14 points as USD shot 56.9 percent from the field.

In a back-and-forth first half featuring 10 lead changes, South Dakota entered the locker room with a 47-43 lead. Midway through the second half, the Coyotes took control of the game utilizing the 22-3 run.

Leading 65-55 with 12:11 remaining in the contest, Burch-Manning grabbed an offensive rebound and went straight up for the put-back basket to spark the run. The run included four 3-point baskets with three coming from the hands of Simpson and another from Mooney. The run ended with four-straight points from Burch-Manning, giving South Dakota an 87-58 lead with 4:37 remaining.

South Dakota scored 27 points off 18 Drake turnovers, while dominating the paint with 40 points. The Bulldogs tallied 24 points in the paint, but had just four in the second half.

“I thought our guys had a good run to end the first half,” South Dakota head coach Craig Smith said. “I thought that momentum carried us into halftime.

“In that second half we played really well. We did a better job of getting into the ball… and I thought our defense fed our offense.”

The Coyotes scored a season-high 11 treys in the contest and had 18 assists on 37-made field goals. Tyler Peterson had a career-best six assists. Burch-Manning nearly had a double-double as he tallied a game-high nine rebounds to go along with his 17 points.

Reed Timmer led the Bulldogs with 14 points while Casey Schlatter tallied 12 points and Ore Arogundade had 11 points. Drake made 27-of-53 field goal attempts for 50.9 percent.

South Dakota remains on its home floor with a 1 p.m. tipoff Sunday against Eastern Washington. The game has a Harry Potter theme, with the first 300 fans through the door receiving a Coyotes Harry Potter t-shirt.