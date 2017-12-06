Bob Nielson to Remain as USD Football Coach

Herbster says his coach is staying put at USD

VERMILLION, SD…The past couple of days have seen a wild flurry of reports regarding USD head football coach Bob Nielson. One site reported Sunday night that he had accepted the job offer to be the new head coach at Kent State, where former USD Athletic Director Joel Nielsen is in charge.

But Wednesday David Herbster told KDLT Sports that his man is staying put in Vermillion. Nielson’s Coyotes won 4 games in his first year and then doubled that to 8 in 2017 in a season that saw them ranked for much of the year after a 6-0 start. They made the FCS playoffs for the first time and won the opening round game at Nicholls State 38-31 before losing a wild shootout last Saturday to Sam Houston 54-42, after trailing 41-14 at half-time. QB Chris Streveler accounted for 6 TD’s and over 500 yards offense and showed why he’s a finalist for the Walter Payton Award. He was on Calling All Sports Wednesday afternoon and talked about how much the players admire Coach Nielson.

Herbster says a new contract was already in the works and simply needs the approval of the Board of Regents. Nielson just completed the 2nd of his 3-year contract. That deal would be replaced by a new 3-year contract which is the maximum allowed by the Board.