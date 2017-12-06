Governor Seeking Nominations For Vacant State House Seat

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard is asking people to suggest candidates to fill the western South Dakota state House seat vacant after former Rep. Craig Tieszen’s death.

Daugaard’s office said Wednesday that the governor’s appointee will serve for the current term running through the end of 2018.

Daugaard says Tieszen was a dedicated public servant, calling his death a “real loss for our state.”

The 68-year-old Tieszen and his brother-in-law, 61-year-old Brent Moline, drowned in a kayaking accident last month off an island in the South Pacific.

Roughly 900 people braved wintry weather Monday to attend Tieszen’s funeral in Rapid City.

Lawmakers gathering for the governor’s budget address Tuesday at the state Capitol also paid Tieszen tribute.