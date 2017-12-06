Jackrabbit women beat Oklahoma at Frost Arena

BROOKINGS, SD…The South Dakota State women’s basketball team made its last six free throws as the Jackrabbits held off Oklahoma 67-61 Wednesday night in front of 2,068 fans at Frost Arena. State, which made 12 of 14 free throws in the fourth quarter, finished the game with a season-high 20 made free throws.

The 7-2 Jackrabbits were led in scoring by junior Macy Miller with 17 points. Classmate Madison Guebert added 16 points while freshman Myah Selland contributed 12 points and a game- and career-high nine rebounds.

Oklahoma, now 3-5, was led by Shaina Pellington’s 16 points. Gabbi Ortiz and Maddie Manning added 13 and 10 points, respectively.

South Dakota State had built a 10-point lead, 60-50, with 3:05 remaining in the contest when senior Alexis Alexander sank the second of two foul shots. Oklahoma then went on a 7-0 run to make it 60-57 before Miller made one of two free throws with 59.4 seconds left. She later added four more foul shots before Guebert closed the scoring with two free throws with 8.3 seconds to play.

The Jackrabbit, who led the game for more than 38 minutes, opened the game on a 7-0 run, started by a three-point play from senior Ellie Thompson. The Jackrabbits pushed the lead to 12 points, 24-12, when sophomore Rylie Cascio Jensen made a 3-point field goal with 9:11 to play in the second quarter to cap a 15-1 run. Cascio Jensen’s second three of the quarter gave State a 33-16 lead with 5:23 left in the half. Guebert sank a 3-pointer to give the Jacks a 38-26 halftime edge.

Alexander scored on the fast-break jump shot to give SDSU a 42-26 lead with 7:37 to play in the third. Oklahoma went on an 18-4 run when Pellington recorded a steal and fast-break layup to cut State’s lead to two, 46-44, with 1:10 to play in the quarter.

Turning point: State trailed 11-9 before sophomore Tagyn Larson started a 15-1 run with a 3-point field goal. Guebert scored five points in the run while Selland added four.

Notes

Macy Miller’s 17 points tonight give her 1,262 points. She is 24 th on the SDSU career scoring list and needs nine points to pass Jodi Bergemann (1990-93) for 23 rd .

on the SDSU career scoring list and needs nine points to pass Jodi Bergemann (1990-93) for 23 . Ellie Thompson’s four points this evening give her 1,041 career points, two points shy of moving into 33 rd in career scoring at State.

in career scoring at State. Madison Guebert’s 16 points tonight give her 974 career points, 26 points short of 1,000 career points.

Up Next

South Dakota State concludes its homestand when it hosts Bowling Green Saturday at 7 p.m. in the friendly confines of Frost Arena.