Josh Heupel Says UCF is Dream Job

Tuesday Aberdeen native Josh Heupel was named head football coach at UCF, replacing Scott Frost who left for Nebraska. It was a tough decision for Frost to leave his 12-0 team, but a no-brainer for Heupel who has been offensive coordinator at Oklahoma and Missouri following his playing days with the Sooners when he quarterbacked them to a national championship. With the size of the school, the location and the growing tradition, Heupel considers this one of the top jobs in America. And other coaches who had hoped to land the job most likely agree.