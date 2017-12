Do You Know How Much Sugar You’re Consuming?

The holidays are an easy time to make excuses for extra consumption, but it all comes at a cost

On any given day, chances are we consume more sugar – by far – than we think. Dietitian Tiffany Krogstad from Sanford Health stopped by the KDLT Studios to talk about why it’s important to keep sugar in check, how easy it is to eat exponentially more than we might want this time of year, and the best ways to enjoy holiday treats in moderation.