Local Organization and Business Team up to Deliver Gifts to Families in Need

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.- Around 30 volunteers from the Sioux Falls organization Step Up for Heroes and Billion Automotive brought some smiles to families tonight by delivering some gifts.

The gifts for the families were collected by the non-profit organization Sioux Falls Cares. The organization has been providing food, clothing, and necessities to more than 500 families in need every Christmas season. Volunteers from Step up for Heroes and Billion Automotive helped deliver the items with the ten trucks Billion provided. The firefighters say they hope the gifts will bring some holiday joy to the families.

“It’s this time of year that a lot of us take for granted what we already have. The biggest goal with Step Up for Heroes is giving back to the community,” says Nick Luther

There was 260 deliveries packed today for families in need.