New Fareway Store Located In Harrisburg Opens For Business

HARRISBURG, S.D. – Harrisburg residents no longer have to travel out of town for their groceries.

Fareway Stores held a ribbon cutting and grand opening this morning at their new location on Willow Street West in Harrisburg.

The 19,000 square foot store includes fresh produce and a full service meat department. City officials say the supermarket will help serve the growing population of Harrisburg, which is projected to double in the next 10 years.

They say it will help keep residents and spending local.

“It means so much to the community, just from the perspective of just being bale to quickly grab what you need from the grocery store and not having to trek all the way back into Sioux Falls to the jobs it provides to the sales tax revenue that we can in turn reinvest in our community,” said Harrisburg Economic Development President, Adrienne Mckeown.

Micah Fesler, Principal at Harrisburg North Middle School, was at the opening with his son Daniel today. He says Daniel has been so excited for today’s opening and enjoys grocery shopping as a way to spend time with his family.

This is something that even though he is on the autism spectrum, Daniel has always enjoyed the grocery shopping experience as something he can relate with his mom and I with and his brothers with and he knows the stores and he knows the prices and he knows the products and it’s something he really really enjoys,” said Fesler.

Daniel actually painted a picture of the store which he gifted to Fareway today.

The Harrisburg location is Harrisburg’s 120th store.