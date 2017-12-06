Reiss named national AVCA Volleyball Player of the Year

LEXINGTON, Ky.- The American Volleyball Coaches’ Association (AVCA) announced on Wednesday that Southwest Minnesota State junior outside hitter, Taylor Reiss was named the Division II Player of the Year.

The announcement comes just one day after Reiss was named first-team AVCA All-American for a second consecutive season.

Reiss, a native of Taunton, Minn., and a 2015 graduate of Minneota High School, was named the CCA Central Region Player of the Year while also earning first team CCA All-American honors for 2017. She received the AVCA/ Sports Imports Division II National Player of the Week honors on two occasions during the 2017 season after being named the Northern Sun’s Preseason Player of the Year back in August.

Reiss garnered first-team All-NSIC honors after leading the Mustangs this season with 605 kills while hitting .305. She also had 363 digs, 73 total blocks and 24 service aces and was named the NSIC Player of the Year for a second straight year after leading the conference in both kills per set (4.9) and points per set (5.4) during conference play.

Reiss tied an NSIC tournament record last month with 31 kills in the Mustangs’ quarterfinal win over Upper Iowa and followed up by breaking the SMSU all-time single match record with 41 kills against Augustana in the NSIC semifinal round. She currently ranks second all-time in SMSU history with 4.67 kills per set and third all-time with 5.32 points per set. She moved into the top-10 in SMSU history in career kills earlier this season where she currently sits in seventh place with 1,472 kills and a career attack percentage of .312.

In SMSU volleyball history, she ranks second in kills per set (4.66), third in points per set (5.31), eighth in attack percentage (.310) and seventh in total kills (1,482).

Reiss, who was named the AVCA Central Region Freshman of the Year back in 2015, helped the Mustangs advance to the NCAA DII Central Region semifinal round and was named to the Central Region’s all-tournament team last weekend.