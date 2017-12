Scoreboard Wednesday, December 6th

Scoreboard Wednesday, December 6th

Scoreboard Wednesday, December 6th

Men’s Basketball

South Dakota vs. Drake

Northwestern vs. Dordt

DWU vs. Mount Marty

Presentation vs. Trinity Bible

Women’s Basketball

SDSU vs. Oklahoma

Northwestern vs. Dordt

DWU vs. Mount Marty

Presentation vs. Trinity Bible

G-League

Skyforce @ Agua Caliente