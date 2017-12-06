SDSU To Offer In-State Undergraduate Tuition To Incoming Nebraska Students

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota Board of Regents has made it easier for Nebraska student to choose a University in South Dakota.

Action by the South Dakota Board Regents on Wednesday allows students from Nebraska who are new first-time freshmen or new transfer students to qualify for undergraduate resident tuition at South Dakota State University beginning in summer 2018.

The SDBOR approved a similar plan for Iowa students in April 2016. Since then SDSU has seen an increase of Iowa students. SDSU’s vice president for student affairs, Michaela Willis, says that they have seen an increase of Nebraska students in recent years and that its been a successful recruitment market for them.

“We have seen increases in the number of first-year students from Nebraska in recent years and will continue to focus efforts in Nebraska with our new strategic enrollment management plan. We look forward to working with more Nebraska residents to take advantage of this new opportunity and be part of the Jackrabbits family,” said Willis.

The tuition discount, based on current-year rates, is a $3,247.50 reduction for each new student taking 30 credit hours over the course of a full academic year. This will result in a savings of more than $13,000 for these students over four years.