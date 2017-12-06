South Dakota Wind Turbine Blade Manufacturing Plant Closing

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – Ohio-based Molded Fiber Glass Companies is closing its wind turbine blade manufacturing plant in the northern South Dakota city of Aberdeen.

The company cites changes in market conditions and proposed revisions to federal tax policies impacting the wind energy industry for the decision.

The company says the MFG South Dakota plant will remain open through January to fill existing orders, with anticipated closure by mid-February.

The 325,000-square foot plant was built in 2007. About 400 people work there.