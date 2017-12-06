Tea Business Donates 2,000 Pounds Of Turkey To Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The holiday season is the busiest time of the year for Feeding South Dakota and a local tea business is hoping to help with food donations to help families in the area.

Laurie Belle’s Boutique in Tea donated 2,000 pounds of turkey to the organization this morning This is not the first time the business has been a helping hand. Last year, they brought in around 600 pounds of turkey along with 340 pounds of cereal last month.

The owner of the boutique Laurie Karlson says the organization holds a special place in her heart and that she hopes the donation will bring smiles to families that are in need.

“This is just a fun way for us to give back to the community and help relive some of that stress those families might be having especially during this time of the year. And the turkeys are just fun, because who doesn’t need a new palm turkey for the holiday season,” said Karlson.

The boutique worked with their local Sunshine Foods to get all the turkeys.

They say they plan to continue this donation each year.