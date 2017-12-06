Wedel’s 46 leads NW past Dordt 116-111

ORANGE CITY, IA… In a wild GPAC game at the Bultman Center, the Northwestern Red Raiders rallied late on 3 free throws by Colton Kooima to send the game with Dordt to overtime tied at 102. And Nathan Wedel took over. He scored 46 points in the 116-111 victory for the Red raiders in one of the wildest games ever in this storied rivalry. Wedel was 19 of 25 from the floor en route to his historic performance. Derek Buysee also had 20 for Northwestern. The Defenders were led by Alec Henrickson with 25 and Jesse Jansma with 21. Dordt led 54-46 at the half.