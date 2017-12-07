Alex Alecci

Alex Alecci joined KDLT as chief meteorologist in December of 2017. He started his career as a student intern at WKMG Orlando in May of 2012. At the time he was studying meteorology at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Daytona Beach. After showing outstanding knowledge of the weather computers, he was hired as a full time weather producer three weeks into his internship. For a year, Alex juggled his full time job with WKMG and his studies at Embry-Riddle until he graduated with honors in May of 2013. Alex spent 3 and a half years working in Orlando before moving to Omaha, Nebraska to join KETV in December 2015 as a weekend meteorologist and reporter.

When not at work, Alex enjoys exploring the city, flying small planes, riding his motorcycle, playing guitar, and hanging out with his dog.

You can watch Alex Alecci’s weather forecasts live Monday through Friday. Also, be sure to follow him on Social media: Facebook.com/AlexAlecciWx & Twitter.com/AlexAlecci .

Alex would love to share your weather photos! Send them through Facebook, Twitter, or email.