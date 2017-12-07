Billion Auto – Parts Counter

Billion Auto is seeking a full-time Inside Parts Sales Representative to join our Parts Team!

This position is a 5 day work week, with one weekday during the week and Sundays off. The schedule does require Saturdays.

Duties:

–Assisting customers with automotive parts cataloging, processing orders and returns

–Demonstrate a positive and helpful attitude while helping customers

–Accurately provide customer with correct information regarding orders, availability, and delivery times

–Operate electronic catalog and ordering system to process customer’s orders in an efficient manner

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K) with an employer match.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).