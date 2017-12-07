Billion Auto – Parts Counter
Billion Automotive
|Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
Billion Auto is seeking a full-time Inside Parts Sales Representative to join our Parts Team!
This position is a 5 day work week, with one weekday during the week and Sundays off. The schedule does require Saturdays.
Duties:
Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full-time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K) with an employer match.
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
|Job Requirements
|Requirements
–Customer service experience required
–Automotive parts experience preferred
–Requires a working knowledge of automotive systems, replacement parts sales, and needs of repair professionals
–Ability to work independently and as a team in a fast-paced environment
|Contact Information
|Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
jobs@billionauto.com
|Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
|http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/parts-counter-representative-sioux-falls-sd/view/1694