C-Hawk Wrestling Cruises To A Pair Of Victories

CANTON, S.D. — The Canton C-Hawks look like a contender for the State B Wrestling crown once again.

Canton swept a triangular with Adrian and Tri-Valley, beating the Mustangs 74-6 and the Dragons 62-12. Adrian defeated Tri-Valley 54-21 in the other match.

