Delivery Drivers
Billion Automotive
|Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.
Billion Auto of Sioux Falls is seeking a Parts Driver to join our Parts Team.
Duties:
Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).
Wage: $10.10/hour
|Job Requirements
|–Clean Driving Record
–Valid Driver’s License
–Ability to obtain a DOT medical card
|Contact Information
|Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106
605-679-3944
Apply in person at our HR office (address above – Monday-Friday 8am-5pm –
http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/full-time-parts-driver-sioux-falls-sd/view/1695
|Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
