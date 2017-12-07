Delivery Drivers

Billion Auto of Sioux Falls is seeking a Parts Driver to join our Parts Team.

Duties:

–Pick up/deliver parts to customers, satellite stores, wholesale accounts, and vendors

–Check with body shop, parts manager, parts counter people daily for last minute deliveries

–Verify that invoice matches purchase order for each pick up

–Checks payments received with invoices for each delivery

–Keeps log of daily deliveries and pick ups

–Unloads truck and turns in all paperwork and undelivered parts

–Handles basic maintenance of truck including filling gas, checking oil, keeping clean, and ensuring required inspections performed

–Helps stock/post orders when they arrive to expedite delivery

–Other duties as assigned

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Wage: $10.10/hour