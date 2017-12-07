Delivery Drivers

Billion Automotive
Join the Billion Automotive Team! Billion Automotive, a family owned business since 1935, has built its name and reputation on customer satisfaction. We are a growing multi-state organization with more than 25 locations in South Dakota, Iowa, and Montana.

Billion Auto of Sioux Falls is seeking a Parts Driver to join our Parts Team.

Duties:
–Pick up/deliver parts to customers, satellite stores, wholesale accounts, and vendors
–Check with body shop, parts manager, parts counter people daily for last minute deliveries
–Verify that invoice matches purchase order for each pick up
–Checks payments received with invoices for each delivery
–Keeps log of daily deliveries and pick ups
–Unloads truck and turns in all paperwork and undelivered parts
–Handles basic maintenance of truck including filling gas, checking oil, keeping clean, and ensuring required inspections performed
–Helps stock/post orders when they arrive to expedite delivery
–Other duties as assigned

Billion Automotive offers a competitive benefits package to all full time employees including health, dental, vision, life, and disability insurance and 401(K).

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer (EOE).

Wage: $10.10/hour
Job Requirements
–Clean Driving Record
–Valid Driver’s License
–Ability to obtain a DOT medical card
Contact Information
Human Resources
3604 S. Westport Avenue
Sioux Falls, SD 57106

605-679-3944
jobs@billionauto.com

Apply in person at our HR office (address above – Monday-Friday 8am-5pm –
connected to KDLT news station or apply on our career site using this URL below.

http://billion.hireclick.com/jb/full-time-parts-driver-sioux-falls-sd/view/1695
Link to Job Posting on your Company Website:
