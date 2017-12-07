Former USD Football Players Plead Not Guilty To Rape Charges

Dale Williamson Jr., Danny Rambo Jr.

VERMILLION, S.D. – Two former USD football players plead not guilty to alleged rape and attempted rape charges Thursday morning.

Danny Rambo Jr. and Dale Williamson Jr. both plead not guilty to their charges in a Clay County courtroom. Williamson Jr. had recently turned himself in on additional charges, he also plead not guilty in relation to those charges.

The judge reduced Williamson Jr.’s initial bond of $50,000 to $25,000.

Rambo Jr. and Williamson Jr. are expected in court in April. Officials have not decided whether or not it will be a joint trial for the first offense.

Williamson Jr. also has another trial set for April on his additional charges.

According to police, a woman says Rambo and Williamson entered a bedroom where she was having consensual sex with another player and assaulted her Oct. 22 at the off-campus residence the three players shared.

All three players have been suspended indefinitely from the team. Rambo is a junior defensive back from Texarkana, Texas. Williamson is a sophomore reserve defensive back from Donalsonville, Georgia.