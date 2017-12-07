Keillor Says MPR Wrong To Dismiss Him Without Investigation

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Garrison Keillor says Minnesota Public Radio shouldn’t have dismissed him last week without fully investigating what the radio station has called “multiple allegations.”

Jon McTaggart, CEO of MPR’s parent company APMG, told employees Wednesday that the allegations against the 75-year-old former “A Prairie Home Companion” host covered an extended period of time. He provided no details.

In an email late Wednesday, Keillor told the Associated Press MPR has made an “enormous mistake … by not conducting a full and fair investigation.”

An MPR spokeswoman told AP last week that two people made complaints against Keillor, though only one claimed his behavior was directed at her.

Keillor’s attorney, Eric Nilsson, said Thursday that he knows of only one person making allegations against Keillor. Nilsson says McTaggart must “set the record straight.”