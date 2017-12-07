Net Neutrality: Sioux Falls Speaks Up

Even the freezing cold can’t stop 16-year-old Will Howes from fighting for what he believes in.

“It’s like open internet as we have it now will cease to exist,” said Howes.

Howes organized the Sioux Falls meetup for a national protest to uphold net neutrality, or the idea that internet providers shouldn’t be able to block or favor certain websites or online services. He was originally expecting maybe 10 people to show up.

“I didn’t know so many people knew and were willing to support that not that many people seem to know about but apparently a lot more do so it’s awesome,” said Howes. “It’s so awesome.”

Protesters are heading to Verizon stores because Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai once worked at Verizon.

Having an injured foot didn’t stop one local high school sophomore from braving the cold to protest.

“Anxiety, you know,” said John Gillen. “I feel anxious for what’s to come and I don’t know if I’ll be able to do all the things online that I normally do.”

Senator Mike Rounds of South Dakota sees things differently. He thinks net neutrality is too much government regulation.

“It stifles competition,” said Senator Rounds. “We want the internet to be able to grow and expand like it did before.”

Senator rounds believes that the internet and broadband in particular were doing fine before the Obama Adminstration passed net neutrality rules in 2015. He’s listened to his opponents.

“Some people have told us ‘well, you do this, there’s gonna be some people that take advantage of it and are gonna make you try to buy certain items that you don’t want,’” said Senator Rounds.

However, this South Dakota senator has a different vision for the web.

“But if you allow for more competition, other individuals we see chances in the marketplace and you’re gonna have less expensive products that are going to be offered,” said Rounds. “Places like South Dakota, the investments in our rural areas can continue to grow.”

The FCC will vote on net neutrality next Thursday, December 14th. in a statement to KDLT, Senator John Thune’s office said, “FCC Chairman Pai’s approach is a step away from harmful overregulation, but congress must act to provide certainty with clear rules of the road for internet consumers and entrepreneurs through a bipartisan law.”