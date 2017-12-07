Police: Cedar Rapids Man Charged After Shooting Wife

Associated Press
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) – Cedar Rapids police have made an arrest in a shooting last week that injured a woman.

Police say 42-year-old Marc Anthony Campbell shot his 28-year-old wife on Dec. 2 while they were in a Cedar Rapids apartment. The woman fled and was later treated for her injuries. She is expected to recover.

Police say Campbell was later found suffering from a traumatic, self-inflicted stab wound. He was hospitalized until Wednesday, when he was released and taken to the Linn County Jail. He’s been charged with attempted murder, willful injury and a weapons count.

Police say they’re also investigating a second shooting in the apartment complex’s parking lot that appears to be related to the first shooting.

A phone message left Thursday with Campbell’s public defender was not immediately returned.

