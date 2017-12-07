Regents OK 2 Large Projects At Northern State University

ABERDEEN, S.D. (AP) – South Dakota’s Board of Regents has approved two large projects at Northern State University in Aberdeen.

The regents gave unanimous support to a $6.3 million football practice and women’s soccer fields, complete with pavilion, and a $25.2 million regional science center.

The fields project needs legislative approval during the 2018 session. Lawmakers approved the science building earlier this year. The university plans to break ground on it in spring and complete the facility by July 2019.

The university recently announced a $45 million capital campaign for those projects and others, including a new South Dakota School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.