SDSU Prepare For Physical New Hampshire In FCS Quarterfinals

State Hosting Second Straight Playoff Game

BROOKINGS, S.D. — In the first 126 years of South Dakota State football, the Jackrabbits played just one home playoff game.

On Saturday the Rabbits will play their third playoff game in two year old Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, which gives you an idea of why their national championship dreams seem closer to reality.

“We can almost taste it. We’re getting so close to the end of the season, the big prize the national championship. So everybody is hyped up.” SDSU Senior RB Brady Mengarelli says.

Standing between SDSU and their first ever trip to the semifinals is New Hampshire, a team seeking it’s third semifinal appearance in five years.

They’ll look to counter State’s high flying offense with one of the top defenses in the FCS that has allowed just 15 points in its first two games.

“A really physical football team. They don’t shy away from that, they bring it offensively, defensively and special teams. So they’re going to try and run the football, they’re going to defend the run really well.” SDSU Head Coach John Stiegelmeier says.

With six straight wins, the Jacks are playing some of the best football in the program’s history.

“It’s fun when you play the tough games, the best teams in the Missouri Valley, your last four, and were able to win those. And then you go right into playoffs, again, good football teams, so it’s really helped us stay on edge at the end of the season and now just carry it into the playoffs.” Mengarelli says.

Setting the stage for them to make some on Saturday.

“Blessed to have another home game and it helps us out with finals. But we don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves thinking that we’re so close. We just gotta worry about this week and take care of that.” SDSU Senior Offensive Lineman Jacob Ohnesorge says.