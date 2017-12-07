SDSU Women Learn From Louisville & Build Resume With Oklahoma

Jacks Now 7-2

BROOKINGS, S.D. — The SDSU women’s basketball team has good reason to believe they’ll be in the NCAA Tournament come March after another resume building win over Big 12 power Oklahoma.

Three days after losing by four to fourth ranked Louisville, SDSU held on to beat the Sooners 67-61 at Frost Arena last night to improve to 7-2. It’s another win that should help their cause for an at-large bid or better seed if they take the Summit League Tournament

Though for now the biggest help was to their confidence after Sunday’s narrow loss.

The Jacks continue the homestand with Bowling Green on Saturday at 7 PM.