City Officials Offer Safety Tips For Winter Heating

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – As the winter temperatures drop city officials want to remind people about winter heating safety.

Officials say the city of Sioux Falls requires furnaces to be in good working condition and sitting at a minimum temperature of 68 degrees. Along with that they ask residents to check their smoke alarms to be sure it’s working.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue says so far this year there was one house fire due to improper use of a space heater. Sioux Falls Fire Rescue Fire Marshal Dean Lanier suggests keeping items such as a space heater a distance away, “a distance of three feet between any heating unit and any combustibles that are around the areas. So that will include paper, cardboard boxes, furniture, clothing those types of items.”

You can also sign up for a program through the city to help with replacing your heating system here: siouxfalls.org