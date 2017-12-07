South Dakota Board Of Regents Approves $26.3M Dakotadome Renovation

VERMILLION, S.D. – The South Dakota Board of Regents unanimously approved a $26.3 million renovation plan for the Dakotadome.

State lawmakers must sign off on the plan during the 2018 legislative session. The multi-sport venue opened in 1979 costing about $8 million. Many sports housed in the dome moved next-door to the Sanford Coyote Sports Center last year.

The university is continuing the raise money for dome renovations and officials have to submit architecture proposals by the end of the month. Plans include fixing the lights, stadium seating and utilizing unused space.

“Effectively what we are going to do is we are going to finish the dome for what it was originally intended to have. Full utilization of space on both sides not only for fans but for students and athletes,” said USD Athletic Directer David Herbster.

Herbster says as iconic as the dome has been for the past 40 years, it needs to be equipped for the next 40. More than half of the funding is coming from the USD Foundation.

The rest is coming from the university and the board of regents.