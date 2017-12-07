South Dakota Track May Not Host Horse Races In 2018

FORT PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A faint ray of hope has surfaced that a horse racing track in central South Dakota could hold races next year.

Stanley County Commissioner Dennis Booth announced two weeks ago that the Verendrye Benevolent Association wouldn’t host horse races in Fort Pierre for the 2018 season.

But during a commission meeting on Tuesday, Booth told Fairgrounds Manager Scott Deal that the future of the races is “not totally dead, yet.”

Deal says he wouldn’t make plans for the fairgrounds until it’s certain that no horse races will be held at the track next year. The races date back more than half a century.

Booth sits on the association’s board. He says discussions are taking place about raising the funds required to put on the races.