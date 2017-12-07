State Women’s Prison Inmate Gets More Time For Felony Escape

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – A state women’s prison inmate has been sentenced to five years on an escape charge.

31-year-old Patty Peneaux was serving two years and nine months for a fourth drunken driving offense in Lake County. She’s been behind bars since May 2016.

She was given an extended release earlier this year to attend to care issues for her children and didn’t return to the prison at the appointed time.

Peneaux pleaded guilty to felony prison escape and was recently sentenced. The five years is to be served at the same time as her other sentence. That means she’ll have to serve about two additional years. She had been slated for a parole review in February and for release in March 2019.