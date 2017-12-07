Sterling eMarketing – Graphic Artist/Designer

Sterling eMarketing in Sioux Falls is now hiring for a full-time In House Graphic Artist to join our team! We are looking for a creative graphic designer with up-to-date knowledge to interpret our client’s needs and to design solutions with high visual impact. You will be a vital part of a creative team that works on a variety of products including: print, websites, billboards, vehicle wraps, sponsorship exhibitions, corporate identity, etc. Why is Sterling eMarketing different? Accountability is the focus of everything we do. We pride ourselves as a full-service agency that doesn’t just go through the motions; we research, plan, and execute our projects and campaigns that attract attention, drive traffic, and help build success for businesses. The mission of Sterling eMarketing is to be 100% compliant and the most creative agency in the automotive industry… while being professional, positive, and helpful to our clients and ensuring customer satisfaction. We offer a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after 1 year of employment. Requirements:

–2-3 years’ professional experience in graphic design/print production

–2-4 year degree in graphic design or related field

–Proficient in Adobe Creative Suite – Adobe CC (CLOUD): Photoshop, Illustrator, and InDesign

–Experience with graphic design output for digital/modern media: web, mobile, print, large format print, etc.

–HTML code knowledge is a PLUS

–Web design skills and the ability to maintain a WordPress site a PLUS

–Minimal experience in copy-writing a PLUS

–A passion for design and ability to develop new and creative concepts for a variety of clients

–Hands-on, innovative; detail-oriented candidate; strong decision maker with ability to prioritize objectives and projects, while meeting aggressive timelines

–Self-motivated, proactive, capable of working independently and as part of an integrated marketing team

–Excellent written and verbal communications and presentation skills

–Ability to take a project from concept through completion

–Ability to be flexible and take on additional duties as may be deemed necessary from time to time To apply, please provide an electronic portfolio of work showing your best capabilities in print and/or web (this can be a portfolio website that you list or an attached PDF). Also, include a resume and 3 current professional references when apply for this position. To apply, submit requested materials to hr@sterlingemarketing.com