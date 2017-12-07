Sterling eMarketing – Graphic Artist/Designer
Sterling eMarketing
|Sterling eMarketing in Sioux Falls is now hiring for a full-time In House Graphic Artist to join our team!
We are looking for a creative graphic designer with up-to-date knowledge to interpret our client’s needs and to design solutions with high visual impact. You will be a vital part of a creative team that works on a variety of products including: print, websites, billboards, vehicle wraps, sponsorship exhibitions, corporate identity, etc.
Why is Sterling eMarketing different? Accountability is the focus of everything we do. We pride ourselves as a full-service agency that doesn’t just go through the motions; we research, plan, and execute our projects and campaigns that attract attention, drive traffic, and help build success for businesses.
The mission of Sterling eMarketing is to be 100% compliant and the most creative agency in the automotive industry… while being professional, positive, and helpful to our clients and ensuring customer satisfaction.
We offer a competitive benefits package including health, dental, vision, disability, and life insurance and 401(K) with employer match after 1 year of employment.
Requirements:
To apply, please provide an electronic portfolio of work showing your best capabilities in print and/or web (this can be a portfolio website that you list or an attached PDF). Also, include a resume and 3 current professional references when apply for this position.
To apply, submit requested materials to hr@sterlingemarketing.com
|Contact Information
|Human Resources
hr@sterlingemarketing.com
To learn more about our company please visit www.sterlingemarketing.com
