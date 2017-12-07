Strong Effort At Duke Helps Fuel Coyotes Big Win Over Drake

USD Improves To 8-3

VERMILLION, S.D. — In men’s hoops, the Coyotes probably made Craig Smith feel even better about his decision to turn down Drake’s head coaching job and stay in Vermillion last March, after defeating those same Drake Bulldogs 93-65 last night.

USD improved to 8-3 with a blistering second half barrage that buried the Bulldogs 46-22. It was a great bounce back from their 96-80 loss at top ranked Duke, though that defeat seems to have given the Yotes extra resolve.

South Dakota hosts Eastern Washington on Sunday at 1 PM.