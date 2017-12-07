Twins Caravan Does Not Include Sioux Falls Stop

Twins To Visit Marshall, Worthington & Spencer

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL, MN – The Minnesota Twins today announced plans for the club’s 58th annual Twins Winter Caravan presented by Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine. The 2018 Twins Winter Caravan features stops in more than 40 communities throughout Twins Territory between Monday, Jan. 15 and Thursday, Jan. 25.

“The Minnesota Twins are proud to have Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine as the presenting sponsor of Winter Caravan,” said Twins Executive Vice President of Business Development Laura Day. “Twins Caravan offers both organizations a chance to connect with communities throughout the Midwest.”

The Twins Winter Caravan is one of the longest running and most extensive offseason team caravans in professional sports. It features groups of current and former players visiting schools, hospitals, corporations and service clubs during the day with a traditional “hot stove” program each evening.

This year’s Twins Winter Caravan will focus on engagement with baseball fans throughout Twins Territory. Designated schools will feature a “Playball” initiative that will incorporate hands on baseball activities between our players and select participants. Additionally, the inaugural Twins Ice Fishing Classic will launch on Monday, January 15th. Madison Lake will play host to this unique event allowing fans and Twins personnel to compete for prizes on the ice.

Twins Winter Caravan tours will be led by members of the Treasure Island Baseball Network and Fox Sports North broadcast teams including Bert Blyleven, Dick Bremer, Dan Gladden, Cory Provus, Jack Morris and Kris Atteberry.

Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine will help bring the Twins Winter Caravan to the communities encouraging young and old athletes to enjoy their sport. Mayo Clinic’s Sports Medicine services provide unparalleled performance training programs, medical care and rehabilitation services tailored to each athlete so they can enjoy the sport they love and improve their game. Learn more at sportsmedicine.mayoclinic.org.

Preliminary 2018 Twins Winter Caravan routes and personalities are on the following page (schedule and players are subject to change). Specific times and locations within those communities will be announced in the coming weeks on www.twinsbaseball.com/caravan.

2018 Twins Winter Caravan Schedule

presented by Mayo Clinic Sports Medicine

Jorge Polanco, Robbie Grossman, Cory Provus, Jack Morris (January 18th) January 15 January 16 January 17 January 18 La Raza Windom Iowa Falls Owatonna Mankato Worthington Mason City Northfield New Ulm Spencer Red Wing

Eduardo Escobar, Alan Busenitz, Paul Molitor, Dan Gladden, Jack Morris (January 15th -17th) January 15 January 16 January 17 January 18 WCCO Albert Lea Preston Wabasha Mankato Rochester Winona Eau Claire Menomonie

Eddie Rosario, José Berríos, Dick Bremer January 22 January 23 January 24 January 25 Osseo Royalton Grand Rapids Split Rock Hutchinson Walker Chisholm Ely St. Cloud Bemidji Duluth

Trevor Hildenberger, Taylor Rogers, Bert Blyleven, Kris Atteberry January 22 January 23 January 24 January 25 Minneapolis Montevideo Morris Fergus Falls Stillwater Marshall Wahpeton Wadena St. Paul Fargo Alexandria

Zack Granite (W), Mitch Garver (W), Byron Buxton (F) January 17 January 19 Cedar Rapids Camp Ripley

Schedule and attendees are subject to change.

-Release Courtesy Minnesota Twins