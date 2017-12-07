Village on the River: “There is Definitely a Need”

President of Downtown Sioux Falls outlines why he believes now is the time for a project of this magnitude
Carleen Wild
President of Downtown Sioux Falls, Inc. Joe Batcheller explains why he believes the Village on the River, the major new downtown hotel, mixed-use, and parking ramp project, is the right decision for Sioux Falls and South Dakota. Batcheller sat down with KDLT News Today just days after the Sioux Falls City Council voted to move the project – a $50 million public-private partnership, forward.

