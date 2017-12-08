Announcement On Franken Replacement Expected Within Days

Minnesota’s Governor says he will announce his choice to fill Al Franken’s senate seat within days.

Governor Mark Dayton didn’t tip his hand to reporters Friday, saying there are “a number” of good candidates. The governor says he will move forward with a choice quickly. Minnesota law dictates that vacant senate seats are filled by gubernatorial appointment.

“I want somebody who would be a great United States Senator for Minnesota. And there are a number of people who would fit that bill,” said Governor Dayton.

By state law Minnesota will have a special election in 2018 to decide who will fill out the remainder of Franken’s senate term, which runs until 2020.