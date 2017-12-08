Athletic & Experienced Patriots Eye Third State Title In Four Years

Lincoln Boys Ranked 2nd In Preseason Poll
Zach Borg
BRANDON, S.D.  —  The prep basketball season in South Dakota tips off throughout most of the state tonight and we’ve got a pretty good matchup in AA to start things in Brandon.

The Lincoln boys are ranked second in the preseason AA poll and visit Brandon Valley.  The Patriots fell short of a third straight state title last year, falling in the semifinals to eventual champion O’Gorman.  Jeff Halseth has a lot of returning talent back that should give them a good shot to get to the Premier Center in March, though he knows the race is wide open at the state’s highest level.

