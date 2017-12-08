Augustana Women Roll While Men Stunned By Minot

Viking Women Win 83-52 While Men Fall 78-75

WOMEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – A big run to start the second half and a balanced attack throughout propelled the Augustana women’s basketball team to a comfortable 83-52 win over Minot State on Friday in the Vikings Northern Sun home-opener at the Sioux Falls Arena.

The win keeps the Vikings perfect on the season, as they move to 8-0 overall and to 4-0 in the NSIC, while the Beavers even their overall record at 4-4, and fall to 1-3 in conference play.

The teams traded buckets early, until the Vikings went on a 7-0 run to turn an 8-7 lead into a 15-7 lead, drawing a timeout from the Beavers bench midway through the first quarter.

The Vikings made it a 9-0 run out of the timeout, and answered a Minot State basket with six more to make it a 15-2 run that ended with Augustana leading 23-9 before taking a 32-21 lead after one quarter.

While the Vikings didn’t put together any significant runs in the second quarter, they did steadily build their lead, which reached as many as 21 points at 47-26 before they took a 51-32 lead into halftime after Logan O’Farrell banked in a 30-foot buzzer beater for the half’s final three points.

The momentum of O’Farrell’s buzzer-beater carried over to the second half, as Augustana scored the first 12 points of the second half to make it a 15-0 run, giving the Vikings a commanding 63-32 lead with 4 minutes, 33 seconds left in the third quarter.

The Beavers snapped the run and scored their first points of the third quarter with just under four minutes left in the frame, but never got close enough to threaten the Vikings for the rest of the contest.

Twelve different Vikings scored in the game, with O’Farrell leading a trio of Vikings in double figures with 12 points. Presley O’Farrell and Shelby Selland both finished with 11 points, with Abby Hora adding nine and Lynsey Prosser 8 points in the win. In total, the Vikings bench outscored the Beavers bench 34-8

The Vikings remain at home to face U-Mary on Saturday inside the Sioux Falls Arena at 6 p.m., while the Beavers head to Wayne State to take on the Wildcats.

MEN’S RECAP

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Four Vikings scored in double figures and Augustana led for the majority of Friday’s Northern Sun home-opener, but a late Minot State surge lifted the Beavers to a 78-75 win on Friday night at the Sioux Falls Arena.

The loss drops the Vikings to 6-4 overall and to 1-3 in NSIC play, while the Beavers improve to 9-1 overall and to 3-1 in conference play.

The teams played to a 7-7 tie early, but the Vikings broke that tie with a 6-0 spurt to take a 13-7 lead less than eight minutes into the game, a lead that would slowly grow to as many as nine points at 36-27 with under two minutes left in the first half before Augustana took a 37-32 lead into the locker room.

The Beavers came out hot in the second half, and after trading baskets, they used an 8-0 run to take a 42-39 lead, drawing a timeout from the Augustana bench less than three minutes into the final frame.

Jordan Spencer answered out the timeout to quell the run, the first of six straight for the Vikings, and part of a 9-2 run that put Augustana back in front 45-42 with 15:51 left on the clock.

The lead didn’t last though, as the Beavers fired right back with a 9-0 run to retake the lead at 53-48 midway through the second half, and even though the Vikings came back to take a 61-60 lead with six minutes left, and then tie it at 66-all a couple of minutes later, the Beavers quickly regained the lead and never trailed again.

John Warren led all players in the game with 21 points, adding 7 rebounds and six assists. Spencer finished with 15 points and 5 each in assists and rebounds, while Matt Cartwright scored 14 and Adam Dykman 11 points in the loss.

David Akibo led a trio of visitors in double figures with 18 points. Luis Ricci Maia added 14 and Tyler Rudolph 15 points to go with his game-high 16 rebounds for the game’s only double-double.

The Vikings look to bounce back on Saturday, when they host U-Mary at the Arena at 6 p.m.

NOTES: Augustana leads the all-time series with Minot State, 5-2 … Friday’s game marked the 2,151st game in program history … the Vikings fall to 5-1 this season when leading at the half and to 6-1 when making more 3-pointers than their opponent … both teams got 17 points from their bench … Minot State finished with a 42-24 edge in points in the paint … Augie led for 23 minutes, Minot State led for 11:46 and the teams played with a tie score for 5:14 … Warren scored at least 20 points in a game for the second time this season and for the fourth time in his career

-Recaps Courtesy AU Athletics