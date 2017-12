Child Actors Bring A Christmas Story to Life

The Classic Christmas film to be performed on a Sioux Falls stage

Children performing with the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts will bring a Christmas classic to life at the Washington Pavilion the weekend of December 14-17. We spoke with two of the main actors and Robert Wendland, director of the production, on KDLT News Today ahead of the show’s debut. Click here for more on the production or to order tickets.