FEC: Former Sen. Tim Johnson Has $800K In Leftover Funds

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – A former U.S. senator is continuing to use his leftover campaign money toward political contributions in South Dakota, nearly five years after announcing his retirement.

Former Democratic Sen. Tim Johnson of South Dakota still has more than $800,000 in campaign funds ahead of the 2018 elections. Data from the Federal Election Commission reveal Johnson has been slowly disbursing unused money from his Senate campaign committee and political action committee since his 2013 retirement.

Johnson gave a politically active nonprofit $50,000 in September for a petition drive to put redistricting reforms on the 2018 general election ballot.

His money has also contributed at least $150,000 to South Dakota ballot-question committees so far.

Johnson’s committees gifted $60,500 to the state Democratic Party and $37,000 to the University of South Dakota, his alma mater.