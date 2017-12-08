Great Bear Waiting For More Wintry Temperatures

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – This weekend’s warm temperatures aren’t welcome for one Sioux Falls business this time of year.

Dan Grider with Great Bear Recreation Park says they are hoping cold temperatures stick around next week. They started making their own snow on Tuesday but had to stop when wind speeds rose later this week.

Grider says they need a few days of temperatures in the 20’s and teens in order to create a good base of snow for the park.

“No one wants to get the bear open sooner than I do. It’s kind of a hurry up and wait for us a little bit. It’s really just dependent on mother nature – once she’s ready for us to open we’ll be ready,” said Grider.

He says that while they usually hope to be up and running by now, in recent years they have had to push opening day until mid December.