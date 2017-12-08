Jackrabbits Ready To “Weather” Conditions In FCS Quarterfinals

SDSU Hosts New Hampshire Tomorrow At 2 PM

BROOKINGS, S.D. — Tomorrow’s FCS Quarterfinal game with New Hampshire is the latest a South Dakota State football team has ever played.

And as the only Division One team in the Dakotas playing outdoors, that means the elements will play a role.

That could hurt the high octane Jackrabbit offense. State has had near perfect conditions for most of the home schedule this season, including last week’s 50 degree temps in their 2nd round win over Northern Iowa.

The one time they didn’t have good conditions was their only home loss on October 14th to UNI when they ran for just 52 yards and scored 18 points. And then there was last December’s 10-7 playoff win over Villanova in which the Jacks managed a meager 197 total yard of offense in 36 degree temps and snow.

No flakes are expected tomorrow but temps aren’t expected to get much higher than 28.

With their season on the line, State will have to find a way to warm up.

Kickoff is slated for 2 PM with ESPN 3 televising the game.