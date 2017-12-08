Net-Neutrality Fans Speak Up As FCC Set To Strike Down Rules

Associated Press
Share This:

NEW YORK (AP) – Everyday folks are talking about net neutrality, a dense and often technical issue that has been argued over for years in tech and telecom circles.

That’s because the Federal Communications Commission will vote next Thursday to gut Obama-era rules meant to stop broadband companies such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.

The protests aren’t likely to stop the agency’s vote. Activists hope getting people involved pushes Congress to overrule the agency.

There have been 750,000 calls made to Congress through a website run by groups that advocate for net neutrality since the FCC unveiled its plan a few days before Thanksgiving. There are comments all over social media, and protesters gathered at more than 700 Verizon stores Thursday.

Related Post

Net Neutrality: Sioux Falls Speaks Up
FCC: Over 12,000 911 Calls Failed During AT&T...
Verizon Latest Carrier To Return To Unlimited Cell...
Yahoo Salvages Verizon Deal With $350 Million Disc...

You Might Also Like