Net-Neutrality Fans Speak Up As FCC Set To Strike Down Rules

NEW YORK (AP) – Everyday folks are talking about net neutrality, a dense and often technical issue that has been argued over for years in tech and telecom circles.

That’s because the Federal Communications Commission will vote next Thursday to gut Obama-era rules meant to stop broadband companies such as Comcast, AT&T and Verizon from exercising more control over what people watch and see on the internet.

The protests aren’t likely to stop the agency’s vote. Activists hope getting people involved pushes Congress to overrule the agency.

There have been 750,000 calls made to Congress through a website run by groups that advocate for net neutrality since the FCC unveiled its plan a few days before Thanksgiving. There are comments all over social media, and protesters gathered at more than 700 Verizon stores Thursday.