Northern State Hoops Fulfilling High Expectations

Wolves Men Are 8-1 While Women Are 6-1

ABERDEEN, S.D. — It’s a busy night in the NSIC and up in Aberdeen, where the Barnett Center will be rocking as per usual as Northern hosts a doubleheader with Bemidji State.

This year there’s a little more excitement surrounding both teams. The Northern women were picked second in the preseason poll while them men were picked to win the conference. So far each is living up to the billing with the women off to a 6-1 start and men 8-1.