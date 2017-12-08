Regulators Ask Enbridge To Tweak Pipeline Environment Review

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) – Minnesota’s utility regulators have rejected a state environmental review of Enbridge’s controversial oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission has determined the Environmental Impact Statement for Enbridge’s proposed Line 3 pipeline is inadequate, though its concerns weren’t major.

The commission has directed the Minnesota Department of Commerce, which conducted the review, to revise three small parts of the EIS within 60 days. One directive asked the Commerce Department for more information on how an alternative route could be altered to avoid geologic formations.

American Indian tribes and environmental groups had criticized the review, saying it fails to address the impact of a potential oil spill into waterways and wilderness areas.

The PUC won’t decide until at least April whether the new 340-mile Line 3 is warranted.