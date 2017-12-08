Rolling Northern State Basketball Teams Sweep Bemidji State

Women Win 65-55 While Men Are Victorious 75054

WOMEN’S RECAP

Aberdeen, S.D. – The No. 14 Northern State University women’s basketball team took down Bemidji State in their third conference victory of the season, 65-55. The Wolves improve to 7-1 overall and 3-0 in the league, notching their sixth straight win.

The Wolves led from the first basket of the game scoring 15 points in the first, 23 points in the second, 13 points in the third, and 14 points in the fourth. They tallied their largest lead of the game, 26 points just two minutes into the third quarter. As a team, Northern shot 40.3 percent from the floor, 16.7 percent from the arc, and 57.1 percent from the foul line.

Northern tallied a game leading 18 assists and five steals in the game, while adding four team blocks. They tallied 38 points in the paint and 26 points off the bench, while holding the Beavers to just ten points in the paint defensively. NSU out-rebounded BSU 47-38 in the win, notching nine points off 16 offensive boards.

Miranda Ristau led the team with 20 points, while recording all four blocks. The senior knocked down 8-of-12 from the floor and added six rebounds and three assists. Gabby Laimer followed, and led the women off the bench with nine points. Laimer added four rebounds and one steal, shooting 50.0 percent from the floor.

Jill Conrad and Brianna Kusler tallied eight and seven points respectively, while Jessi Marti and Alexis Tappe rounded out the starters with two points apiece. Marti led the team on the boards, matching her career high of ten rebounds. She also dished out a team leading four assists and recorded one steal. Tappe added two assists and two rebounds in 19 minutes of play.

Haley Froelich notched six points and three rebounds for the Wolves, while Caryssa Mielitz notched three points off an and-one play. Brynn Flakus, Anika Fredrick, Sara Tvedt, and Alayna Johnson rounded out the scorers for the Wolves with two points each. Flakus was second on the team pulling down seven rebounds, while adding one assists and one steal.

Northern returns to Wachs Arena tomorrow afternoon for a 4 p.m. match against the Golden Eagles of Minnesota Crookston.

MEN’S RECAP

Aberdeen, S.D. – A 44-point second half comeback, pushed the No. 16 Northern State University men’s basketball team over Bemidji State Friday evening from Wachs Arena. The Wolves downed the Beavers 75-54, improving to 9-1 overall and 3-0 in the NSIC.

The two teams traded buckets through the majority of the first half, with Bemidji State leading 32-31 as they entered the locker rooms. Northern stormed back in the second with 44 points offensively, in large part to senior DJ Pollard with 12. Defensively the Wolves held the Beavers to just 22 in the final 20 minutes of action.

Northern shot 45.0 percent from the floor in the game, and 50.0 percent in the second half. They knocked down 7-of-21 from the arc, with five of those coming in the final 20 minutes. The Wolves out-rebounded the Beavers by one in the game with 34 total boards, including ten offensive grabs for 11 second chance points. They added 34 points in the paint, 12 points off turnovers, and 28 points off the bench. NSU racked up 15 assists and eight steals, while forcing 18 turnovers defensively.

Pollard led the team with 17 points, as the team’s second half spark. The senior also notched a team leading eight rebounds, while dishing out two assists. Carter Evans followed and led the team off the bench with 15 points and a team second best three assists. The Wolves big-man shot 70.0 percent from the floor, and added five rebounds, one steal, and one block. Logan Doyle was the final Wolf in double figures, with ten points shooting 55.6 percent from the floor.

Ian Smith also came on strong in the second half, notching eight of his nine points in the win. Smith added three assists, and a team second best seven rebounds. Gabe King and Darin Peterka rounded out the starters with six and five points respectively. King dished out a team leading four assists, while Peterka notched a team leading four steals.

Justin Decker averaged a point a minute, notching four total in the win, while Andrew Kallman, Bo Fries, and Ethan Kranhold each notched three points. Cole Dahl tallied two assists for the team in nine minutes of play.

The Wolves return to action from Wachs Arena tomorrow at 6 p.m. against the Golden Eagles of Minnesota Crookston.

-Recaps Courtesy NSU Athletics

-Highlights Courtesy Midco SN