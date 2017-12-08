Scoreboard Friday, December 8th

Scores For Friday, December 8, 2017
Zach Borg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D.  —  SCOREBOARD FOR FRIDAY, DECEMBER 8TH, 2017

NHL
Wild 3, Anaheim 2 (*Final in OT)

USHL
Youngstown 5, Stampede 3

NBA G-League
South Bay 139, Skyforce 135

Men’s College Basketball
SDSU 103, Concordia 67

St. Cloud State 88, Sioux Falls 82

SMSU 68, Duluth 65

Northern State 74, Bemidji State 54

Minot State 78, Augustana 74

Women’s College Basketball
Augustana 83, Minot State 52

Northern State 65, Bemidji State 55

Sioux Falls 64, St. Cloud State 59

Duluth 72, SMSU 57

College Wrestling
SDSU 23, Central Michigan 16

Concordia-Moorhead 20, Northern State 17

HS BOYS BASKETBALL 

Aberdeen Central 49, Pierre 38

 

Arlington 70, Elkton-Lake Benton 57

 

Baltic 60, Gayville-Volin 46

 

Bon Homme 51, Vermillion 50

 

Burke/South Central 59, Scotland 47

 

Canistota 84, Centerville 32

 

Castlewood 63, Colman-Egan 53

 

Crow Creek 72, Flandreau Indian 53

 

Dell Rapids 55, West Central 49

 

DeSmet 64, Lake Preston 41

 

Deuel 59, Groton Area 39

 

Elk Point-Jefferson 78, Canton 42

 

Flandreau 70, Chester 46

 

Florence/Henry 45, Great Plains Lutheran 38

 

Freeman Academy/Marion 40, Alcester-Hudson 38

 

Hamlin 48, Britton-Hecla 43

 

Hanson 61, Ethan 56

 

Hill City 64, Belle Fourche 29

 

Little Wound 73, St. Francis Indian 61

 

McLaughlin 65, Herreid/Selby Area 53

 

Milbank Area 59, Tiospa Zina Tribal 46

 

Oelrichs 51, Lead-Deadwood 48

 

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 50

 

Redfield/Doland 70, Webster 43

 

Sioux Falls Christian 76, Lennox 42

 

Sioux Falls Lincoln 70, Brandon Valley 62

 

Sioux Falls O’Gorman 67, Rapid City Stevens 63

 

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 80, Spearfish 58

 

Stanley County 50, Bennett County 37

 

Tea Area 73, Dakota Valley 63

 

Timber Lake 58, Lemmon 41

 

Tri-Valley 46, Garretson 40

 

Viborg-Hurley 69, Freeman 66

 

Warner 59, Aberdeen Christian 53

 

Watertown 52, Brookings 47

 

Waubay/Summit 67, Tri-State, N.D. 54

 

White River 82, Jones County 43

 

Winner 56, Wagner 36

 

Yankton 54, Huron 49

 

Gillette Invitational

Rapid City Central 48, Cheyenne East, Wyo. 47

 

Ellsworth 60, Westbrook-Walnut Grove 41

 

 

HS GIRLS BASKETBALL    

Aberdeen Central 61, Pierre 56

 

Aberdeen Roncalli 60, Northwestern 31

 

Alcester-Hudson 50, Freeman Academy/Marion 27

 

Avon 55, Gregory 33

 

Baltic 62, Gayville-Volin 37

 

Belle Fourche 61, Hill City 21

 

Bridgewater-Emery 51, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 39

 

Brookings 49, Watertown 44

 

Burke/South Central 52, Kimball/White Lake 32

 

Castlewood 67, Colman-Egan 11

 

Corsica/Stickney 55, Wolsey-Wessington 21

 

Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 12

 

DeSmet 68, Lake Preston 31

 

Deubrook 66, Estelline 38

 

Elk Point-Jefferson 59, Canton 34

 

Elkton-Lake Benton 48, Arlington 42

 

Flandreau 49, Chester 24

 

Florence/Henry 54, Great Plains Lutheran 29

 

Freeman 55, Viborg-Hurley 22

 

Groton Area 60, Deuel 35

 

Hamlin 63, Britton-Hecla 9

 

Harding County 43, Newell 40

 

Lead-Deadwood 48, Douglas 47

 

Lennox 57, Sioux Falls Christian 56, OT

 

Lisbon, N.D. 49, Sisseton 31

 

Lower Brule 64, Marty Indian 52

 

Lyman 46, Chamberlain 42

 

McLaughlin 65, Herreid/Selby Area 53

 

Milbank 46, Tiospa Zina Tribal 17

 

Mitchell Christian 61, Iroquois 18

 

New Underwood 48, Edgemont 27

 

Rapid City Stevens 52, Sioux Falls O’Gorman 46

 

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 48, Spearfish 33

 

Solen, N.D. 80, Wakpala 57

 

Sully Buttes 79, Eureka/Bowdle 21

 

Tea Area 48, Parkston 42

 

Timber Lake 64, Lemmon 45

 

Todd County 74, Valentine, Neb. 24

 

Tri-Valley 48, Garretson 33

 

Vermillion 76, Bon Homme 37

 

Waubay/Summit 42, Tri-State, N.D. 38

 

Webster 53, Redfield/Doland 48

 

Winner 66, Wagner 37

 

Yankton 59, Huron 52

 

Hills-Beaver Creek 79, Fulda 44

 

Southwest Minnesota Christian 68, Murray County Central 41

